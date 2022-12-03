Altrusa International’s Holiday Extravaganza, which sold out in March, took place Nov. 19 at Santa Maria’s Elks Lodge No. 1538 with much holiday festiveness.
The 560 holders of the coveted tickets began to converge on the Elks Lodge at 4:30 p.m. and did not leave until the program ended at 9:30.
Event coordinator Diane Alleman-Stevens confirmed the tickets sell out almost immediately after they go on sale.
This year marked the 31st anniversary of the event, during which 47 artificial decorated trees, replete with gifts and gift cards, were raffled off. There were 4 foot trees and 7 foot trees, all with lights and provided by Altrusa.
Donors trimmed the trees with their ornaments, tinsel and bows and provided gifts. Raffle tickets were 10 for $5.
Proceeds from the event are plowed back into the community via grants to nonprofits.
Attendees scurried about, waving strips of colored raffle tickets as they visited trees and surveyed the booty. Guests often had to wait in line to view a particular tree up close. Red bucket bags stood under each tree, ready to receive the tickets of hopeful winners.
Martinis, cosmopolitans, and raspberry lemon drops flowed throughout the evening, and dinner was served around 7 p.m. by the exceptionally efficient and well organized crew of Elks members delivering grilled chicken breasts, mixed vegetables, salad, rolls and eclairs.
Cheryl Ausan and Ellen Lamoreux, co-chairs of the event, reported that getting donors for tree trimming and gifts was not a problem –a few donors were in fact turned away – but procuring trees was a bit dicey.
Ausan said that for years they depended on Kmart as a source but when Kmart left town, Altrusa had to scramble. Recent supply chain issues have also been a factor.
At the start of the program, co-presidents Sandi Miller and Anna Sorenson welcomed guests, and then Lamoreux presided as the ebullient mistress of ceremonies and announcer of ticket winners.
Purple tickets seemed to dominate as winners. Two men won trees (there were lots of trees with guy stuff). At least one woman won two trees, almost back-to-back.
Altrusa member Glenda Stevens designed the innovative, aesthetically pleasing and practical centerpieces that while tall, did not block diners’ views of each other.
An established, well-known artist, Stevens lives in Guadalupe. The murals in the lobby of the Radisson Hotel are among her more publicly visible projects.
Attendees at the event, themed "A Cozy Christmas,” were mostly from Santa Maria, but there were folks from up and down the coast, and more than a handful from out of town.
Altrusa is a service organization — similar to Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions — that started as a group for professional and business women, but later expanded to include men. There are three local Altrusa groups: morning, noon and night. The Holiday Extravaganza is put on by the evening club, which is the original local Altrusa group.