The Christmas season has officially arrived in Santa Maria.

The city held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday night at City Hall, bringing the 24-foot tree to life.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department hosted the event, which began as the sun set Friday evening. The festivities included refreshments, festive crafts for youth, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir, pictures with Santa and the grand illumination of the tree.

