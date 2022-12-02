The Christmas season has officially arrived in Santa Maria.
The city held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday night at City Hall, bringing the 24-foot tree to life.
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department hosted the event, which began as the sun set Friday evening. The festivities included refreshments, festive crafts for youth, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir, pictures with Santa and the grand illumination of the tree.
Residents were joined by honored guests and families from the Elks Recreation Golden Circle of Champions to welcome in the holiday season. The Santa Maria Parade of Lights was scheduled for Saturday night, but organizers were monitoring the weather as rain could possibly cancel the event. The organization was set to make the decision on whether to go forward with the parade Saturday morning and was to post a status update on its website by 12 p.m. Check www.smparadeoflights.org at noon for an update. The parade is slated to start at 5:20 p.m.
Photos: Santa Maria starts the holiday with Christmas tree lighting ceremony