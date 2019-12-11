Members of the Righetti High School Warriors Band perform for the crowd during the 57th annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade in 2018. This year's parade, which will be held Saturday, will feature over 70 entries.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Members of the Righetti High School Marimba Band perform during the annual Guadalupe Christmas Parade on Dec. 13, 2014. This year's event will be held on Saturday.
Festive floats, marching bands and holiday cheer will roll their way into two Santa Maria Valley communities on Saturday during Christmas parades in Orcutt and Guadalupe.
A holiday tradition for nearly six decades, the 58th annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade will kick off at noon.
A steady stream of entries will venture along Broadway for the festivities, which will include over 70 entries, said Kathryn Scott, director of the Christmas Parade.
“It’s a fantastic party,” she said. “Everyone’s in high spirits, lots of Santa Claus hats. This is one of the only parades that allow animals, so we have horses in the parade and lots of people bring their dogs. It’s a great time.”
Participants will include school bands, decorated hot rods, church groups and other local organizations, Scott said.
“We want to welcome everyone to come out and have a good time,” she said.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade is the Friends of the Orcutt Library, which raises money to support the community’s library branch.
The parade is partnering with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and organizers are asking spectators to bring nonperishable food items or cash to donate.
“We always partner with the Foodbank since we want to do our part to help those who do not have enough to eat during the holidays,” Scott said.
Road closures will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Rice Ranch Road and Broadway from Orcutt Road to Pinal Avenue. Broadway from Pinal to Clark avenues and Clark Avenue from Broadway to Twitchell Street will be closed at 11:30 a.m.
In Guadalupe, the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe's annual Christmas festival will begin at 6 p.m. but vendors and other organizations will have booths set up before then, said Daniel Rayas, a Kiwanis Club member.
During the parade, which will have over two dozen entries, holiday-themed floats will cruise down Guadalupe Street from Fifth and 10th streets.
The theme for this year’s parade is, “Peace, Love and Hope around the World.”
Rayas said the Kiwanis have organized the annual event for over 20 years.
“It’s a real community event,” he said. “It’ll run for about 45 minutes. The Righetti High School band comes out. The Righetti marimba band will be there as well.”
The parade will conclude with Santa Claus riding in one of the Guadalupe Fire Department’s engines.
For the past six years, the Kiwanis has given out gifts to children at the parade’s conclusion.
“It’s part of how we give back to the community with the funds that we raise,” Rayas said. “We give out approximately 100 gifts this Saturday.”
Any child at the parade with an adult is eligible to get a ticket that is then used to raffle off prizes like bikes or scooters.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed
