Where's the ultimate place to drive around and get into the Christmas spirit?

The Elks Unocal Events Center is a good place to start. The third Annual “Christmas in the Country” drive-through presentation runs through Saturday, Dec. 24, allowing locals to check out the cheerful, bright event while Santa gets to work. Visitors enjoy multiple miles of holiday displays from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles.

Final dates include Dec. 21 to Dec. 24 and hours are from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. located at 4040 S Highway 101 in Santa Maria. Single-vehicle entry times are for 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

