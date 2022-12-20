Where's the ultimate place to drive around and get into the Christmas spirit?
The Elks Unocal Events Center is a good place to start. The third Annual “Christmas in the Country” drive-through presentation runs through Saturday, Dec. 24, allowing locals to check out the cheerful, bright event while Santa gets to work. Visitors enjoy multiple miles of holiday displays from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles.
Final dates include Dec. 21 to Dec. 24 and hours are from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. located at 4040 S Highway 101 in Santa Maria. Single-vehicle entry times are for 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Visitors will embark on a magical Christmas experience and enjoy festive scenes and lights presented by local businesses or families. The winter wonderland is about two miles of unique themed holiday displays and can take anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes to drive through.
“It's really about bringing the community together this Christmas season,” said Johnna Clark McGuire, the Elks Recreation Media Director. “We do this in the spirit of the holiday, of course, but the Elks have been bringing the community together with the rodeo for almost 80 years. So it’s nice to add "Christmas in the Country" and the "Haunted Hills" to everything we do in the rodeo."
The family friendly event is an opportunity for the whole family to enjoy displays of Christmas favorites from famous holiday movies and stories. Whether it’s kids in car seats or grandparents that aren't as mobile, this is a chance for everyone to enjoy Christmas fun.
All the proceeds go directly back to the community for Elks Recreation Youth, which include nonprofits in the community that are dedicated to helping children.
There are two ways to enjoy "Christmas in the Country." One is by the traditional single-car entry where participants pay $55 per car load of people. The second option is a wagon ride through the winter wonderland as part of the “VIP Christmas Experience” which is $70 per person. This experience has participants riding in an open-air wagon, pulled by a tractor, through the entire "Christmas in the Country" display, while enjoying holiday goodies and hot chocolate.
In 2020, Elks Recreation hosted the first annual Christmas in the Country amid the pandemic. Now, the group says it's overjoyed to be able to create an all new holiday tradition on the Central Coast, which includes working together with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the community.
Although the event was started due to the pandemic-related social distancing guidelines, it has continued to be popular even as the restrictions have been lifted.