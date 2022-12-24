A significant change in the weather pattern is expected on Tuesday as a storm is forecast to produce gale-force southerly winds and much-needed rain.

In the meantime, a ridge of high pressure will produce fresh to strong winds (19 to 31 mph with gusts to 40 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) on Saturday into Christmas morning.

These winds will create primarily clear skies. High temperatures will reach the mid to high-70s throughout the Central Coast, with a few inland valleys (Santa Ynez) reaching the low-80s on Christmas Day.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

