Patsyy Mitchell, left, a third grade teacher at Calvin Oakley Elementary School in Santa Maria, talks with YMCA staff member Alyssa Martinez at Hometown Buffet during the "Christmas Comes Early program" Wednesday. Martinez had Mitchell as a first grade teacher and told her she was her inspiration for wanting to become a instructor.
Christmas came early for 140 Santa Maria third graders who were treated to a buffet lunch and PCPA program on Wednesday, thanks to the YMCA.
The annual event, called "Christmas Comes Early," treats a group of students from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District to lunch at Hometown Buffet and a PCPA program.
On Wednesday, 140 students from Calvin Oakley Elementary School went to see PCPA’s rendition of "The Little Mermaid," according to Krista Delia, senior program director with the YMCA.
“It’s a wonderful experience for the children,” she said. “It’s a real treat for them to be doing this during school hours — it’s kind of a celebration. The kids all dress up in their Sunday best, as we call it. For a lot of the kids from the district, it’s something they’ve never done before. A PCPA program for a family of three to five people can be really expensive.”
Volunteers from the YMCA visited the students beforehand to teach them about proper comportment and table manners, Delia said.
“Hometown Buffet was definitely a great time for them,” she said. “The kids love being able to pick out their own food — some healthy and some not-so-healthy.”
