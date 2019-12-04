{{featured_button_text}}

Christmas came early for 140 Santa Maria third graders who were treated to a buffet lunch and PCPA program on Wednesday, thanks to the YMCA.

The annual event, called "Christmas Comes Early," treats a group of students from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District to lunch at Hometown Buffet and a PCPA program.

On Wednesday, 140 students from Calvin Oakley Elementary School went to see PCPA’s rendition of "The Little Mermaid," according to Krista Delia, senior program director with the YMCA.

“It’s a wonderful experience for the children,” she said. “It’s a real treat for them to be doing this during school hours — it’s kind of a celebration. The kids all dress up in their Sunday best, as we call it. For a lot of the kids from the district, it’s something they’ve never done before. A PCPA program for a family of three to five people can be really expensive.”

120419 Christmas Comes Early 04.jpg

Patsyy Mitchell, left, a third grade teacher at Calvin Oakley Elementary School in Santa Maria, talks with YMCA staff member Alyssa Martinez at Hometown Buffet during the "Christmas Comes Early program" Wednesday. Martinez had Mitchell as a first grade teacher and told her she was her inspiration for wanting to become a instructor.

Volunteers from the YMCA visited the students beforehand to teach them about proper comportment and table manners, Delia said.

“Hometown Buffet was definitely a great time for them,” she said. “The kids love being able to pick out their own food — some healthy and some not-so-healthy.”

This year marks the second year the YMCA has organized the “Christmas Comes Early” program, which was previously operated under the aegis of the nonprofit GenSpan.

Founded in 2001 by Dennis and Franziska Shepard, GenSpan provided educational and social programs to assist children in Santa Maria and surrounding communities.

In 2018, GenSpan began the process of formally dissolving and transferred its assets, which exceeded $500,000, to the YMCA so the program could continue.

In addition to “Christmas Comes Early,” the YMCA has continued GenSpan’s past work of placing volunteers into schools and organizing field trips for Santa Maria area students.

“The Y is honored to take this on and carry on some of (GenSpan’s) legacy,” Delia said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our kids.”

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.