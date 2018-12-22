For the 18th year, needy families in the Santa Ynez Valley were given some extra Christmas cheer from hundreds of individuals and more than 30 businesses and organizations through the Christmas Basket Program.
This year, the program provided assistance to 157 families that included 346 children and 288 adults, said a spokeswoman for the annual project.
“This program provides a hand-up to help during this season of sharing and caring,” said Genevieve Geyser, director of the Christmas Basket Program. “Every year, we reach out to the community and ask them to help us convey the spirit of the season, because we want all local families to experience the magic of Christmas.”
Families who picked up baskets Friday afternoon at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang received a hamper filled with food, staples and toiletries, fresh chickens donated by El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez and a gift card for a local grocery store.
They also received a large, decorated box filled with wrapped presents for each family member, plus toys donated at the Alexander family’s annual Christmas display at their Buellton home.
The Christmas Basket Program is organized all by volunteers from Old Mission Santa Inés, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church with support from hundreds of individuals and more than 30 businesses and organizations, Geyser said.
The program is open to families with children under the age of 17 who are struggling financially and unable to provide for their children at Christmastime and live in the communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez or Solvang.
Applications to participate in the program are available each October.
Once submitted, the applications are reviewed by a volunteer committee, and families accepted to receive a basket are notified in early November, she said.
Although the baskets have been distributed, the program still needs cash donations to cover cost of food purchased for the hampers.
All donations go directly to help Santa Ynez Valley families and are tax-deductible, Geyser said.
Checks can be made out to Old Mission Santa Inés, with “2018 Christmas Basket Program” in the notation line, and mailed to OMSI Office, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463.
For more information about contributing, contact Geyser at 805-688-2106 or genlg@verizon.net.