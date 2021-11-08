Los Padres National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs will serve as the interim forest supervisor until a permanent replacement is selected for Kevin Elliott, who retired Oct. 30 following a 43-year career with the agency, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.
A new permanent forest supervisor will likely be announced early next year, the spokeswoman said.
Stubbs, a Virginia native who has been the Los Padres deputy forest supervisor since October 2019, holds a bachelor's degree in government and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia and a master of science in forestry, with a concentration in outdoor recreation planning, from Virginia Tech.
He began his federal land management career in 1992 with the Bureau of Land Management and later worked for the National Park Service prior to his arrival at Los Padres.
For more information about Los Padres National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.