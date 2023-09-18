On Saturday, local author and podcaster Chris Lambert led an educational session about what it takes to produce a podcast at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Lambert, a 2006 Righetti High School graduate, produced the "Your Own Backyard: The Disappearance of Kristin Smart" podcast, which explored the unanswered questions that have lingered in the case for 24 years.
The podcast brought national attention to the decades-long local mystery; and those connected to the case, including officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, praised the series for renewing public interest in Smart's disappearance.
During the special session Saturday afternoon, Lambert shared his thoughts about what it takes to create a podcast, including production necessities like the tools and resources used to make a high-quality product.