Officers from the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol will conduct free checks of child passenger safety seats Saturday in Santa Maria, a CHP spokesman said.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 2220 S. Bradley Road, officers will inspect child safety seats and make sure they are properly installed, CHP Officer Benjamin Smith said.
He noted that officers will not be checking people for driver's licenses or insurance, and no citations will be issued.
Smith said four out of five child passenger safety seats are installed or incorrectly adjusted.
“Let us inspect your child safety seat and help you install it correctly,” he said.
For more information, call CHP Officer Danny Maher at 805-549-3261.