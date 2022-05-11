The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday requested public assistance in their search for people who witnessed the events preceding a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Monday.
The incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. when a 2007 Nissan 350Z driven by 20-year-old Marcos Salazar of Santa Maria and a 2002 Honda CRV collided, according to CHP Officer Randall Dworaczyk. The driver of the Honda has yet to be identified.
Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 101, with the Nissan in the far left lane and the Honda in the middle lane, north of Main Street, when an unsafe lane change caused the vehicles to collide, according to Dworaczyk.
Dworaczyk said the collision caused the Honda to overturn multiple times, ultimately traveling over the median wall dividing the northbound and southbound lanes and landing on its wheels, blocking the right lane and right shoulder of Highway 101.
The 68-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to Dwoaraczyk.
Salazar was not injured in the collision, and drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the lane change is asked to come forward and provide a statement, according to CHP officials, who added that any information may be helpful in the investigation.
Those who wish to provide information are asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP officials in person at 1710 Carlotti Drive or by calling 805-349-8728.