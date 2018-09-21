An effort to improve pedestrian safety around Santa Ynez Valley Union High School resulted in well over a dozen citations being issued California Highway Patrol officers for violating right-of-way laws.
Officers from the Buellton Area of the CHP were deployed in a school zone enforcement operation Friday morning that focused on pedestrians as well as motorists who failed to yield the right-of-way or took unsafe and illegal actions.
During the operation, officers made 25 enforcement contacts that resulted in 19 citations and six verbal warnings being issued, a Buellton Area CHP spokesman said.
In addition, “an untold number of people were educated” about pedestrian safety, the spokesman said.
Funding for the enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more information, contact the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol, at 805-688-5551.