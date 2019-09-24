An effort to improve pedestrian safety around two Orcutt schools resulted in the arrest of a drunk driver and well over over two dozen citations being issued Tuesday by California Highway Patrol officers for violating right-of-way laws.
During the operation, officers dressed in plain clothes crossed the street at intersections near Joe Nightingale and Alice Shaw elementary schools while uniformed officers monitored the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who failed to yield the right-of-way or took unsafe and illegal actions.
On Tuesday, officers arrested one person for driving under the influence and issued 30 citations and two written warnings.
The enforcement operation was conducted between 7:15 and 8 a.m. by the Santa Maria-area CHP office.
Crosswalk enforcement actions are an effective way to communicate pedestrian right-of-way laws to both drivers and pedestrians, a CHP spokesman said. The aim of the program is to educate and encourage members of the community to develop safe practices while driving, walking and bicycling.
Funding for the enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.