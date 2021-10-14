The fire, which has burned 16,801 acres and is 5% contained, was reported Monday shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road, near the Alisal Reservoir, and swept down the southern slope of the Santa Ynez Mountains to the Pacific Ocean in about three hours, according to Los Padres National Forest Fire Chief Jimmy Harris.
Officials have suggested alternate routes, including Interstate 5, although increased traffic through Highway 154 has caused CHP officials to tell drivers to slow down and pay attention.
“We’re just asking people to give themselves plenty of time to get from one place to another,” said CHP Buellton Officer Keith Rogers, adding drivers need to lower speeds and limit distractions. “Just be patient. If you see something, say something because safety involves the [entire] community.”
Officials on Thursday have reopened a railroad track that closed several days ago due to the Alisal fire, which grew to 16,801 acres and prompted a new evacuation order for Gaviota area of the coast, while crews work to prevent the blaze from crossing the still-closed Highway 101 at Gaviota.
Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman, on Thursday credited workers and first responders for repairing guardrails and sign posts along the highway to get it reopened.
While traffic volume appeared to have increased significantly since Monday, officials do not have a “baseline” of normal traffic to make a comparison, according to Rogers.
Since Monday, CHP officials recorded six traffic collisions ranging from damage to property to some with minor injuries, six reports of reckless driving and “lots” of reports of unsafe driving — all of which are under investigation, according to Rogers.
The numbers were recorded by the CHP’s Buellton Office, which patrols Highway 154 from the north end of Highway 101 to Paradise Road, while the Santa Barbara CHP patrols the section that runs east from Paradise Road to Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.
“It’s going to come down to unsafe speeds, turning movements and animals cross the roads,” Rogers said of the highway dangers.
Additionally, Rogers told motorists to be aware of firefighters and police patrol vehicles along the side of the road and to give them space.
The westbound direction of Highway 154 from Santa Barbara to the Santa Ynez Valley is a different story, however.
Officials at the CHP Santa Barbara Office haven’t received many calls for incidents heading up the mountain toward the Santa Ynez Valley, but the going is slow, according to Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.
Traffic seems to become congested in the eastbound direction during the morning, as drivers head into Santa Barbara, while the opposite is also true in the afternoon, Gutierrez added.
“It’s just people going so slow that there’s not really much to do,” Gutierrez said, adding that his office has deployed extra officers and increased patrols along Highway 154.
In addition, Gutierrez asked people to avoid driving near the area of the fire and for motorists to adjust their vehicle’s air-conditioning settings while driving through smoke.
Specifically, drivers should switch their air-conditioning settings to “cycle” or “recirculate” in order to avoid drawing smoky air into the car, which could affect driving ability, Gutierrez said.
Photos: Images from the Alisal Fire
101321 air tanker eliason 1.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Contributed Photo
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 01
Updated
5 hrs ago
A horse stands in its stall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Wednesday after being evacuated from the Alisal fire along the Gaviota Coast. The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, along with county Animal Services, coordinated evacuation efforts for local horses, goats, sheep and other livestock.
Laura Place, Staff
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 03
Updated
5 hrs ago
A miniature horse and its best friend, a black goat, are sheltered in a stall together at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara after being evacuated during the Alisal fire.
Laura Place, Staff
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 02
Updated
5 hrs ago
Tammy Thompson of Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team bottle-feeds a lamb evacuated to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara during the Alisal fire. Over 130 livestock, including sheep, donkeys, goats and horses, were being sheltered at the showgrounds on Wednesday.
Laura Place, Staff
101321 air tanker eliason 2.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
101321 air tanker eliason 3.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
101321 air tanker eliason 2
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek ahead of the Alisal fire, which grew to 15,442 acres and was only 5% contained Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 04
Updated
5 hrs ago
Horses from Circle Bar B Guest Ranch in Goleta were evacuated Monday night to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara as the Alisal fire quickly spread. The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, along with county Animal Services, coordinated evacuation efforts for local horses, goats, sheep and other livestock.
Laura Place, Staff
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 1.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
The Alisal fire on Tuesday.
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 2.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
The Alisal fire on Tuesday.
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 3.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
The Alisal fire on Tuesday.
101321 caltrans alisal fire 1.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
Caltrans workers on Wednesday repair a Highway 101 guardrail damaged in the Alisal fire.
101321 caltrans alisal fire 2.jpg
Oct 13, 2021
Caltrans workers on Wednesday repair a Highway 101 guardrail damaged in the Alisal fire.
Alisal Fire deer
Oct 12, 2021
The Alisal Fire has now grown to over 13,000 acres in size. This photo from Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire shows a deer near a recently burned area near Refugio Road.
Alisal Fire 8
Oct 12, 2021
The Alisal fire is now reported to have grown to over 13,000 acres in size.
Alisal Fire 7
Oct 12, 2021
Firecrews work on a roadside fire off of Calle Real near Refugio Road on Tuesday.
Alisal Fire - National Forest Service
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
Thick smoke rises from the Alisal fire as it pushes west toward Mariposa Reina on Tuesday.
101221 alisal fire reagan ranch
Oct 12, 2021
The Alisal fire from the Reagan Ranch taken at about noon on Tuesday.
101221 tanker airport sm
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
A fixed-wing tanker flies over Santa Maria after taking off Tuesday from the Santa Maria Public Airport to aid firefighters in the Alisal fire.
101221 alisal fire eliason guillermo canyon
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
A Cal Fire engine company provides structure protection at a ranch off Highway 101 and Guillermo Canyon on Tuesday as flames from the Alisal fire approach down the slopes above.
Alisal fire backfire.jpg
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Firefighters from a Santa Barbara County Fire Department hand crew set a backfire to burn off dry grasses near Highway 101 as part of the battle against the Alisal fire burning in the rugged ridges and canyons above the Gaviota Coast.
Alisal spot fire along Hwy 101.jpg
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Firefighters spray water on spot fires that ignited from the Alisal fire in dry grass down the side of the bluffs along southbound Highway 101 at Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach.
Alisal fire smoke from Regan's ranch
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
Smoke from the Alisal fire rises above the trees surrounding the ranch of former president Ronald Reagan in the Santa Ynez Mountains. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared an emergency as a result of the fire that exploded from ignition to 8,000 acres in about 24 hours.
101221 alisal eliason 6
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department brush truck is outlined by the glowing smoke from the Alisal fire early Tuesday morning near Refugio Road.
101221 alisal eliason 3.jpg
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon as a Croman Corp. Sikorsky SH-3 heads back to refill its tank after making another water drop on the flames.
101221 alisal eliason 5.jpg
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon.
101221 alisal eliason 4.jpg
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
The Alisal fire jumped four lanes of Highway 101 as flames continued to burn Tuesday morning, and by 6:30 p.m. had grown to 13,400 acres, with only 5% containment, fire officials said.
101221 alisal fire dozers eliason
Updated
Oct 13, 2021
A pair of firefighting bulldozers, at top left, cut a line along the western flank of the Alisal fire early Tuesday morning near Tajiguas Beach in Santa Barbara County.
101221 hwy 154 4.jpg
Updated
50 sec ago
Highway 154, which serves as an alternate route between Santa Barbara and other northern Santa Barbara County cities, was backed up Tuesday due to the shutdown of Highway 101 by the the Alisal fire.
101221 hwy 154 2.jpg
Updated
49 sec ago
Highway 154 was experiencing heavier-than-normal traffic Tuesday due to the Alisal fire shutting down Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.
101221 hwy 154 7.jpg
Updated
49 sec ago
California Highway Patrol officials advised motorists on Tuesday to take Interstate 5 or Highway 154, shown above, as alternate routes due to the shutdown of Highway 101 near Santa Barbara as a result of the Alisal fire.
101221 alisal fire LPNF
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
An aerial view of the Alisal fire taken Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the fire broke out in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains.
101221 alisal fire
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
An aerial view of the Alisal fire, which broke out Monday shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains and grew to 6,000 acres with 0% containment in less than 24 hours due to gusty winds and old-growth chaparral, according to officials.
Alisal Fire morning briefing
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Fire crews and emergency personnel gather for a morning briefing on the size and growth of the Alisal Fire, Tuesday morning.
Alisal Fire 3
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
The view of the Alisal Fire from the Reagan Ranch courtesy of Fleming Bertelsen.
Alisal Fire 2
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Potent offshore winds push heavy smoke seaward from the Alisal fire that broke out about 2 p.m. on the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains high above Refugio State Beach.
Alisal Fire photo provided by Los Padres National Forest air attack
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
An aerial photo of the Alisal incident shows heavy smoke being blown seaward by high offshore winds Monday afternoon.,
Alisal Fire
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Heavy smoke billows up from a wildfire that was sparked around 2 p.m. Monday amid heavy offshore winds on the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains above Refugio State Beach.
Photo of Alisal Fire provided by Santa Barbara County Fire
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Santa Ynez Valley lies below a wildfire that ignited around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road. Pushed over the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains by potent offshore winds, it quickly grew to more than 500 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations of the land below.
101421 alisal briefing 1.jpg
7 hrs ago
Fire personnel attend a Thursday morning briefing on the Alisal fire at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.
101421 alisal briefing 2.jpg
7 hrs ago
Fire personnel attend a Thursday morning briefing on the Alisal fire at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.
101421 alisal briefing 3.jpg
7 hrs ago
The estimated size of the Alisal fire on Thursday.
101421 alisal cal fire eliason.jpg
7 hrs ago
A Cal Fire engine company keeps an eye on fire activity while parked in the center divider of Highway 101 on Wednesday.
101421 alisal fire burn.jpg
7 hrs ago
A scorched hillside from the Alisal fire.
101421 alisal fire eliason 1.jpg
7 hrs ago
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire on Wednesday.
101421 alisal fire eliason 2.jpg
7 hrs ago
The Alisal fire burns vegetation along a hillside on Wednesday.
101421 alisal fire helo.jpg
7 hrs ago
A helicopter drops water on the Alisal fire Wednesday.
101421 alisal fire tanker.jpg
7 hrs ago
A fixed-wing air tanker Wednesday drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire.
101421 alisal LPNF 1.jpg
7 hrs ago
An aerial view of the Alisal fire on Wednesday.
101421 alisal LPNF 2.jpg
7 hrs ago
An aerial view of the Alisal fire on Wednesday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 1.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
A BAe-146 fixed-wing air tanker makes a Phos-chek retardant drop near the western flank of the Alisal fire on Thursday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 2.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
A BAe-146 fixed-wing air tanker makes a Phos-chek retardant drop near the western flank of the Alisal fire on Thursday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 3.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
A K-MAX helicopter douses a hot spot deep in a canyon near a pair of Santa Barbara County Fire Department bulldozers working to cut a line around the Alisal fire on Thursday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 4.jpg
6 hrs ago
A DC-10 fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant along a ridge near Gaviota on Thursday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 5.jpg
6 hrs ago
A DC-10 fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant along a ridge near Gaviota on Thursday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 6.jpg
6 hrs ago
A DC-10 fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant along a ridge near Gaviota on Thursday.
101421 alisal fire nasa
5 hrs ago
A satellite image of the Alisal fire taken on Oct. 12.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 7.jpg
5 hrs ago
A DC-10 air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant on the Alisal fire Thursday.
101421 alisal tanker eliason 8.jpg
5 hrs ago
A DC-10 air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant on the Alisal fire Thursday.
