CHP identifies Santa Maria man killed in motorcycle collision near Arroyo Grande

A Santa Maria man was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision near Arroyo Grande on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

James Limon, 31, of Santa Maria was killed after his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 2002 Ford F-150 on Los Berros Road shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to CHP Officer Alex Banks. 

Limon was driving his motorcycle westbound on Los Berros Road east of Century Lane at an undetermined speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, crossing the double-yellow line and heading directly into the path of the F-150, which was traveling in the opposite direction. 

The two vehicles collided and Limon sustained fatal injuries, according to Banks. 

The F-150's driver, identified as 35-year-old Annamarie Hanada of Nipomo was not injured. 

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Banks said. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700. 

