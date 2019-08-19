{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Martin Ramirez was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Friday in Nipomo after being struck by a car while crossing the street, according to the California Highway Patrol

At 6:15 p.m., 29-year-old Erick Sanchez, of Nipomo, turned left on Teftt Street, while facing a greenlight, and struck 53-year-old Ramirez, who was in the crosswalk, a CHP spokesman said. 

Ramirez, also of Nipomo, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died. 

The collision is still under investigation, the spokesman said. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.  

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.