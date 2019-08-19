Christopher Martin Ramirez was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Friday in Nipomo after being struck by a car while crossing the street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 6:15 p.m., 29-year-old Erick Sanchez, of Nipomo, turned left on Teftt Street, while facing a greenlight, and struck 53-year-old Ramirez, who was in the crosswalk, a CHP spokesman said.
Ramirez, also of Nipomo, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died.
The collision is still under investigation, the spokesman said. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700.