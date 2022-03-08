A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was identified Monday as the person killed in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver Friday near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call of a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes, north of Graciosa Road, before colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to officials.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as Jorge Valerarodriguez, was killed in the collision and pronounced dead on scene by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, according to the CHP.
Additionally, the collision resulted in two serious injuries, including to a passenger of Valerarodriguez and the driver of the second vehicle.
The two injured people, who were not identified, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance, according to the CHP.
Officials reported that all involved were wearing their seatbelts in the crash that remains under investigation by the CHP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP office at 805-349-8728.