CHP identifies Grover Beach bicyclist killed in collision with Santa Maria driver

California Highway Patrol officials have identified 29-year-old Esteban Zuniga as the Grover Beach man struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Santa Maria man on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande on Dec. 3.

The collision was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call that a 2016 Honda Accord had struck a man just south of North Halcyon Road, according to Officer Tobias Adrianse.

The Accord, which was driven by a 28-year-old unidentified man from Santa Maria, was traveling southbound in the left lane when it struck Zuniga, who was ejected onto the center median.

Zuniga, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, according to Tobias.

The Accord's driver, who was not injured or arrested, immediately pulled over to the median and fully cooperated with the collision investigation.

Alcohol and/or drug intoxication is not believed to be a factor, according to Adrianse.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at 805-594-8700.

