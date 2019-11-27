This Thanksgiving weekend will see increased efforts by the California Highway Patrol to curb unsafe driving along Highway 101, one of the most traveled roads during the holiday.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol's Coastal Division, which includes 11 patrol offices, will have all of its available officers on duty along Highway 101 from Santa Cruz to Moorpark during a Maximum Enforcement Corridor Operation, said Coastal Division Chief L.M. Maples.
The operation, which begins Nov. 27, will have officers educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws.
Officers will actively search for violations that include speeders, distracted drivers, signs of impairment and drivers who don't wear their seat belts, Maples said.
On the day before Thanksgiving in 2018, Maples said, the Coastal Division responded to 40 traffic collisions, including seven with injuries and one fatality.
With the number of travelers increasing each year, Coastal Division will be working to ensure the number of collisions do not, he said.
The California Highway Patrol is increasing traffic enforcement along the 32-mile stretch of State Highway 154 following a triple-fatal car crash that killed a woman and two young children near Cold Springs Bridge on Oct. 25.
“The California Highway Patrol wishes everyone a safe, fun and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday,” Maples added. "Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, and always be a courteous driver.”
