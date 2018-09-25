The woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 1 south of Lompoc has been identified as 72-year-old Lompoc resident Linda Bailey.
Bailey’s identity was revealed Tuesday morning by the California Highway Patrol, which also released an incident report that alleged that Bailey made an “unsafe turning movement” and drifted into oncoming traffic just before the head-on collision.
Bailey’s 2014 Honda sedan reportedly crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The two occupants of the Silverado, 46-year-old driver Jose Tafoya and 32-year-old passenger Jose Caudillo, were both reportedly uninjured. Tafoya and Caudillo are from Oxnard and Santa Barbara, respectively.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene by on-duty medics. Her death was the third from a crash on that stretch of Highway 1 in less than a week.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 11 and led to traffic being closed in both directions for about three and a half hours.
The crash is still under investigation. The CHP is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the CHP Buellton office at 805-688-5551.