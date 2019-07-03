Firefighters from four agencies stopped a wildfire from spreading Wednesday morning on the Chimineas Ranch about 30 miles east of Santa Maria, holding the blaze to 8 acres.
“They’re still out there mopping it up,” said Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest, adding U.S. Bureau of Land Management firefighters are estimating a total of 8 acres burned.
Initial indications were the Chimineas fire was on Los Padres National Forest land, but Madsen said the fire is actually on a small parcel under BLM jurisdiction.
The fire broke out about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in light grass on a hillside off Highway 166, fire officials said.
Because of the wildfire danger that increases almost daily, the BLM, Los Padres, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire all initially dispatched units.
Los Padres sent three engines, a bulldozer, a water tender, a hand crew, a law enforcement officer and a fire investigator, Madsen said.
“We have some resources we sent [that are] still out there in case they’re needed, but most of them have been recalled,” he said.
County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said his agency sent two engines, a bulldozer and a battalion chief to help douse the flames.