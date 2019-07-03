Firefighters from four agencies stopped a fire from spreading Wednesday morning on the Chimineas Ranch, holding it to between 5 and 7 acres, according to a spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
“My understanding is it’s pretty small, and conditions are good for picking it up,” said Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest, the lead agency for the Chimineas fire.
County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said his agency sent two engines and a bulldozer to assist units from Los Padres National Forest, Cal Fire and the Bureau of Land Management to douse the flames.
The fire broke out about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in light grass on a hillside off Highway 166 about 30 miles east of Santa Maria.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.