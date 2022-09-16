Three juveniles, including one infant, suffered major injuries Friday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Four adults suffered moderate injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 9:30 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
The infant, accompanied by firefighter paramedics, was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital aboard the county’s Air Support Unit Helicopter 3, while the other two juveniles were transported by ambulance, one to Lompoc Medical Center and one to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.