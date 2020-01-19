Child Welfare Service to focus efforts on Lompoc, which has greatest increase in abuse reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Part of the report looked at burnout among child welfare workers, including the causes and what steps are being taken to reduce the stressors, maintain employees’ health and retain them longer.

The agency is employing two strategies: One is addressing secondary traumatic stress, also known as compassion fatigue, that comes from working with traumatized clients. The second is an increasing emphasis on recruitment and retention efforts.

Staff has been involved in RAFT, or Restore and Flourish Together, sessions aimed at understanding the effects of secondary trauma, learning to manage responses to difficult situations, becoming aware of personal vulnerabilities, building resiliency skills and improving the ability to engage families and the resulting outcomes.

“What’s really significant to me … is the progress that you’ve made,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams told Krueger.

The report included a snapshot of agency statistics for the years 2015 through 2019 that showed an increase in the overall number of child welfare referrals in 2018 and 2019, but Krueger noted much of that was the result of changes in the screening process.

While the number of children in foster care showed an increase countywide, there was a decline in the number of open cases.