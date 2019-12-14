{{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of Lompoc-area children received gifts and had opportunities to meet with Santa Claus on Saturday during a celebration that capped this year's local Toys for Tots campaign.

The toys were distributed to the kids, representing hundreds of local families, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building.

The giveaway event included a visit from Santa and an area for the families to pose for photos.

Toys for Tots, an annual program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, aims each year to provide toys and other holiday gifts for children from homes that are low-income or otherwise in need.

The toys were collected locally from individual donors at bins placed throughout the city. The campaign was also boosted by several events over the past month that were aimed at increasing toy donations.

Along with the Marine Corps Reserve, the Lompoc Toys for Tots program was coordinated for the seventh-straight year by the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission.

