The toys were collected locally from individual donors at bins placed throughout the city. The campaign was also boosted by several events over the past month that were aimed at increasing toy donations.
Along with the Marine Corps Reserve, the Lompoc Toys for Tots program was coordinated for the seventh-straight year by the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission.
Lompoc Toys for Tots volunteers
Lompoc Toys for Tots girl with stuffed animal
Lompoc Toys for Tots stuffed animals
Lompoc Toys for Tots photos with Santa
Volunteers distribute toys at Toys for Tots in Lompoc
