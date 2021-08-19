2021 Preseason All-Area Team
Preseason MVP: Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc
Offensive Player of the Year: Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande
Defensive Player of the Year: Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez
Utility Player of the Year: Deville Dickerson, Lompoc
Offense
QB: Cavin Ross, Lompoc
RBs: Malakai Langley, St. Joseph; Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc
FB: Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo
WR: Travis Royal, St. Joseph; Nick Martinez, Santa Maria; Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez; Raemar Agnes, Nipomo
OL: Makai Sat, St. Joseph; Malachi Broome, Righetti; Aaron Guggia, St. Joseph; Brandon Welby, Santa Ynez, Nick Crandall, Santa Ynez; Salomon Gomez, Santa Maria; Eric Lopez, Pioneer Valley
Defense
DL: Leo Toledo, Nipomo; Angel Perez, Santa Maria; Zach Monighetti, Righetti; Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez
LB: Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande; Anthony Moreno, St. Joseph; Erick Santillan, St. Joseph; Rudy Mendez, Pioneer Valley DB: Elias Martinez, Righetti; Chris Miller, St. Joseph; Cash McClurg, Santa Ynez; Nick Milton, Nipomo; David Placencia, Santa Maria
After a short break, football is back on the Central Coast.
After most teams got five games in this past spring, area teams are hoping to start their 10-game regular seasons Friday night.
By December, the Times should have its All-Area team completed.
Today, though, we'll try to predict what it will look like.
The crown jewel of our All-Area team is the MVP award.
St. Joseph's Max Stineman earned that honor in the spring after a disruptive and dominant season on the defensive and offensive lines.
This fall, I'm predicting a much different player will take the award: Lompoc's explosive running back Sheldon Canley, Jr.
Now, there's not much argument over whether or not he's the most talented player in the area or the top recruit on the Central Coast.
But those designations don't always result in the All-Area MVP award. A lot of things have to go right in order for a player to land that honor.
Staying healthy is a big one. Having team success is another. Deep playoff runs also factor into the voting.
Lompoc running backs to previously win the award are plenty, including Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman.
Lompoc running backs typically have better junior seasons than senior seasons, especially when college is coming up. Canley is committed to San Diego State.
Lompoc's offense has also shifted to more of a pass-first scheme in recent years as well, so we're not sure what Canley's workload will look like.
Also, with the way the game has changed, a field of quarterbacks may have better odds than the area's most talented running back.
With that said, I think Canley is THE choice. The talent is just too much to ignore. Canley had 512 yards and eight touchdowns on 53 carries in the spring, adding 10 catches for 143 yards and another score.
Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga is preseason Offensive Player of the Year. It's hard to go with anybody else after Puga rushed for 857 yards and 12 scores in six games last spring.
The Defensive Player of the Year was a tough one to pick, but I went with Santa Ynez senior Mikey Gills, who had a strong junior season and has all the tools to be even better this year. Gills had 46 tackles, five TFLs, a sack and an interception in five games last spring.
Of course, Lompoc's Deville Dickerson should be in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award, though he always makes a huge impact in the return game and on offense. Dickerson had nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on offense, adding an interception, three return touchdowns and a blocked kick.
Just about every area team is set to kickoff Friday night for the 11-week seasons, which wrap up Oct. 29.
Photos: Lompoc moves to 3-0 with 54-7 rout of San Marcos
Sheldon Canley SDSU 03
Updated
21 min ago
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross (17) and Sheldon Canley (20) celebrate a touchdown against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on April 2. Canley is the Preseason All-Area MVP pick while Ross is the All-Area QB selection.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 01.JPG
Updated
Apr 6, 2021
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson reverses his field against San Marcos on his way to his second kickoff return for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
Sheldon Canley SDSU 02
Updated
Aug 10, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Jr. runs past San Marcos’ Cam Lugo to score a touchdown at Huyck Stadium during a game in April. Canley committed to San Diego State on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 03.JPG
Updated
Apr 13, 2021
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes under pressure from San Marcos’ Luis Mayo at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 04.JPG
Updated
Apr 5, 2021
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels makes a catch under pressure from San Marcos’ Cam Lugo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 05.JPG
Updated
Apr 13, 2021
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against San Marcos’ Adrian Alaniz at Huyck Stadium on April 2.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 06.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Santana Centino sacks San Marcos quarterback Rhys Morgan at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 07.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Adam Lazaro catches and tackles San Marcos’ Aaron Broumand at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 09.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson intercepts a pass to San Marcos’ Lance Bermudes at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 10.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson, right, knocks a pass away from San Marcos’ Lance Bermudes on 4th and goal at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 11.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Andrew Gaston brings down San Marcos’ Aaron Broumand at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 12.JPG
Updated
Apr 13, 2021
Lompoc gets ready in the end zone for the game against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on April 2. The Braves are scheduled to play at Santa Barbara in their season finale on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 13.JPG
Updated
Apr 6, 2021
Lompoc cheers after the National Anthem before the game against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 14.JPG
Updated
Jul 6, 2021
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson returns a kickoff for a touchdown against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on April 2.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 15.JPG
Updated
Jul 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels catches a touchdown pass against San Marcos in the end zone at Huyck Stadium on April 2.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 16.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Robert Daniels, left, breaks up a pass to San Marcos’ Owen Lauderdale at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Cavin Ross, First Team QB
Updated
Jul 2, 2021
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross scrambles with the ball against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 18.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Bradley Waite carries the ball against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 19.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels catches a pass in-between San Marcos defenders and runs for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 20.JPG
Updated
Apr 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes blocks San Marcos’ Jackson Murillo as Cailin Daniels runs for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 21.JPG
Updated
Jul 2, 2021
Lompoc’s Anthony Alonzo carries the ball against San Marcos’ Jorge Medina at Huyck Stadium. Blocking at left is Adam Lazaro.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: St. Joseph rolls past Arroyo Grande 45-14
032621 SJHS AGHS 03.JPG
Updated
Mar 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble breaks up a pass during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 01.JPG
Updated
Mar 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 02.JPG
Updated
Mar 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno breaks free to tackle Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 04.JPG
Updated
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during a game against Arroyo Grande on March 26. The Knights, unbeaten on the season, host undefeated Templeton in a game Friday night at 7 p.m.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 05.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts after a big collision with Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett (10) during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 06.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley, second from right, celebrates one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 07.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
Arroyo Grande players enter the field before Friday's game against St. Joseph. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 08.JPG
Updated
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble enters the field before the March 26 game against Arroyo Grande. Gamble and the Knight defense will try to slow down a Templeton offense that averages 450 yards rushing a game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 09.JPG
Updated
Apr 13, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett prepares for the coin toss during the game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 10.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp prepares for the snap during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 11.JPG
Updated
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble, seen during the March 26 game against Arroyo Grande, and his defense will try to slow down a Templeton offense that averages 450 yards rushing a game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 12.JPG
Updated
Apr 19, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley scored three rushing touchdowns during the March 26 game at Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 13.JPG
Updated
Apr 19, 2021
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during the game against Arroyo Grande on March 26. Gamble was voted the Player of the Week on Friday, April 16.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 14.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
The officials stand during the national anthem before Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 15.JPG
Updated
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor leads his team onto the field during a March 26 game against Arroyo Grande. Villaseñor's Knights are 3-0 and set to host unbeaten Templeton Friday night.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 16.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 17.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte and Jayce Gamble prepare to tackle Makai Puga during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 18.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte and Jayce Gamble tackle Makai Puga during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 19.JPG
Updated
Apr 6, 2021
St. Joseph's Max Stineman, left, and Anthony Reynoso, right, during the March 26 game at Arroyo Grande. Stineman is a nominee for Player of the Week
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 20.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 21.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp was shaken up on a hard hit in the first half of Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 22.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams gets up after making a play during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 23.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp rolls out of the pocket during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 24.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp throws during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 25.JPG
Updated
21 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga gives the ball to an official during a game against St. Joseph in March. Puga had 857 rushing yards in six games last spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 26.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Gillan Nickason during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Makai Puga, First Team RB
Updated
Jul 2, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga carries the ball during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 28.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 29.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp carries the ball during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 30.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Andrew Cecchi runs to the end zone after intercepting a pass during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 31.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
The St. Joseph defense celebrates Andrew Cecchi's pick-six touchdown during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 32.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Dylan Spiess reacts after making a play during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 33.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor signals to his team during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 34.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Zach Clift makes a big hit during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 35.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Brice Pavlich carries the ball Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 36.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
Arroyo Grande players salute to the St. Joseph team after Friday's game. Teams aren't shaking hands due to COVID-19 protocols.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 37.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor talks to an official Friday during the game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 38.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos makes a catch Friday against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 39.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 40.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 41.JPG
Updated
Mar 30, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 42.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 43.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 44.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 45.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 46.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 47.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 48.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 49.JPG
Updated
Mar 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Arroyo Grande hosts Atascadero in football
031921 Atas AGHS FB
Updated
Mar 26, 2021
Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga takes a handoff from quarterback Max Perrett during last Friday's game against Atascadero. Puga had 266 yards rushing and three scores in the 33-21 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 02.JPG
Updated
Mar 22, 2021
Arroyo Grande linebacker Russell Ferrall meets for the coin toss ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero. The game ended a nearly 16-month drought without football on the Central Coast.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
Mar 22, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Deshaun Lewis salutes during the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
Mar 22, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush makes a tackle on Atascadero's ball-carrier during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Russell Ferrall, First Team LB
Updated
Jul 5, 2021
Arroyo Grande linebacker Russell Ferrall leads the team off the field at halftime in a 33-21 win over Atascadero in March.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Atascadero's Evan Moscardi throws a pass Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett waits for the snap during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 10.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Danny McKinley reacts after nearly intercepting a pass Friday in the game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 11.JPG
Updated
Mar 26, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Anthony Palermo readies for Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande cheerleaders stand for the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Danny McKinley carries the ball Friday in the game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
Mar 19, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Russell Ferrall runs after scooping up a ball that appeared to be a backward pass, though officials ruled it incomplete.
031921 Atas AGHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Arroyo Grande's Andrew Hutsko pressures Atascadero quarterback Evan Moscardi during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
Mar 20, 2021
Parents sit in the stands at Arroyo Grande High School on a rainy Friday night when the Eagles hosted Atascadero in a football game.
Joe Bailey, Staff