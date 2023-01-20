The city council voted to name a newly-built plaza in Santa Maria after longtime city employee Teresa Machado.
The council added the name Teresa Machado to the resource list from which city facilities are named and officially designated the Chapel Street Plaza to be changed to Teresa Machado Plaza.
After being moved to the first item on the agenda at the city council's regular meeting on Jan. 17, the motion to name the plaza after Machado was presented by Alexander Posada, the director of the Recreation and Parks Department. The honor was accepted by Machado's daughter Courtney Trump, who spoke on her mother's behalf.
After hearing about the impact that Machado has left on the community, council members were quick to dive into a roll call vote on setting the motion for the name change, but councilmember Mike Cordero insisted on being the one to start the motion.
“I would like the honor of making the motion that we name the facility over there after Teresa Machado,” said Cordero.
Posada shared a summary of Machado’s work in Santa Maria. She spent 39 years working with the city, serving in various departments including Recreation and Parks, the City Manager's Office and the utilities department.
"She returned to Recreation and Parks just before her retirement,” said Posada.
The plaza is located between Broadway and Pine streets in Santa Maria. There is a stage, grassy knolls for lounging on the turf and a paved area for food truck round-ups or wine tasting.
Machado's legacy includes being a leader in the successful 1998 All-America City designation granted by the National Civic League and assisting in the development of the 2017 Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety initiative.
Posada says he had the pleasure of working with Machado from the time he came to Santa Maria. Posada said she founded various local programs for the youth, including the annual "Día de los Muertos" celebration, the "Safe and Strong" program and after-school programs in the city parks system.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“Teresa has always been an enthusiastic member of the staff, coming up with great ideas," Posada said. "Just a great person to know, so I am very happy to bring this item forward to you and recommend we look at naming this plaza after her."
Trump stood alongside her mother and brother Stevie Reyburn and extended gratitude on behalf of herself, her mother and family for the honor of considering having the plaza be named after Machado.
“She worked many years in the city and was very dedicated to her career. She loved working with the city and all of the people she worked with," Trump said. "We are very honored and thankful for your consideration."
Trump thanked those who were there to honor her mother, including caretakers Lupe and Caroline, Teresa's brother and sister-in-law Frankie and Barbara Machado, nieces Debbie and Jeanette, son in-law Matthew Trump and in-laws Matt and Clarissa Trump.
Mayor Alice Patino said she goes back a long time with the Machado family and has memories of Machado when she was named Homecoming queen at Santa Maria High School in the 1970s.
"It was great meeting with her. We would go to lunch every couple of weeks, figure out what we were going to do next. Between the two of us we could come up with some great ideas," said Patino.
Council member Carlos Escobedo said, after learning about Machado's impact on the community, that her work was unbelievable and the motion to name the plaza after her was very well-earned recognition.
“Thank you on behalf of our families, our kids, that are enjoying all of your hard work,” Escobedo told Machado. “It takes that person to lead and you were that."
City Council approves Teresa Machado Plaza on Chapel Street | Photos
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.