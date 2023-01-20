The city council voted to name a newly-built plaza in Santa Maria after longtime city employee Teresa Machado.

The council added the name Teresa Machado to the resource list from which city facilities are named and officially designated the Chapel Street Plaza to be changed to Teresa Machado Plaza.

After being moved to the first item on the agenda at the city council's regular meeting on Jan. 17, the motion to name the plaza after Machado was presented by Alexander Posada, the director of the Recreation and Parks Department. The honor was accepted by Machado's daughter Courtney Trump, who spoke on her mother's behalf.

011823-smt-news-machado-plaza-002.jpg
The newly named Machado Plaza was approved by city council after a resolution was presented on Tuesday's meeting.

011823-smt-news-machado-plaza-003.jpg
The newly named Machado Plaza on Chapel Street will host city events and concerts.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

