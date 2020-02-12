Chant video sparks heated reaction; Righetti students say racist remarks, trash talk common

In Facebook comments on the video, multiple individuals asserted that St. Joseph students had shouted the comments at Righetti before the video was captured, as well as at past games.

Righetti students said in response they threw their own digs, shouting "where's your passport" to target out-of-area players on St. Joseph's team.

"The SJ students were chanting at our student section that we would be filling them up with gas in the future, so we shot back with our chant, it's simple trash talk," one of the anonymous students said in a written message to the Santa Maria Times. "They were also throwing their own racist remarks at us before our chant. They were yelling 'where's your green card' at Righetti."

A media statement from Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the incident is being addressed by both officials at Righetti as well as the school district. St. Joseph does not fall into the district because it's a private school.

While many people were upset, there were also students, parents and alumni from both schools who shared on social media that such rivalry is nothing new between the two schools, and that in this case, this specific chant by Righetti was highlighted misleadingly.