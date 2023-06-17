Except for the sporadic thunderstorms, tranquil conditions with below-normal temperatures and primarily overcast skies have persisted along the Central Coast for the first half of June.

However, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop on Juneteenth through this coming week as gale-force northwesterly winds return along the coastline, creating clearing skies during the late morning, afternoon, and evening.

Saturday through Sunday morning will see a deep marine layer with pockets of fog and mist, partially clearing during the afternoon as fresh strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

