'Change our mindset': Speakers at Lompoc MLK Day celebration encourage grassroots kindness

Tiffany Grandberry said she was having an ordinary conversation with her mother in a Lompoc grocery store when she was confronted with the most direct racism she had ever faced.
Grandberry’s mother was speaking in her native Spanish, Grandberry said, when a man walked by and rhetorically asked, in a rude tone, “Why can’t you just speak English?” Grandberry said her immediate instinct was to confront the stranger and perhaps record him to put him on social media where he would possibly face ridicule.
“I took a step back and I thought, ‘Tiffany, that’s not creating real change,’” she said. “Fueling the fire isn’t going to make him accept and embrace our differences. All it does is turn me into him.”
Grandberry shared the anecdote during Monday’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Lompoc’s El Camino Community Center. Speaking to an audience of about 100 community members, Grandberry implored those in attendance to be the change they want to see in the world — a mentality that drove King to become one of the most prominent civil rights activists of the 1950s and 1960s and remains a significant part of his legacy.
“We can only make this change together,” Grandberry said after encouraging people to embrace differences rather than use them to justify hate. “Unfortunately, we can't go back and change history, but we can change our mindset. We have to change our mindset.”
Grandberry, an educator, was one of three keynote speakers during the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony, which also included comments from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who presented a proclamation from the city; Police Chief Joe Mariani; songs from members of Providence First African Methodist Episcopal Church; and performances from the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church’s choir and praise dance team.
Pastor Bernie Federmann, of Lompoc’s Foursquare Church, was another of the speakers. And like Grandberry, he also posed a challenge to those in attendance.
It was pointed out by several speakers that King, who was a Baptist pastor, was driven by his faith. Federmann, in linking King to Christian ideals, pointed to teachings from the Bible in which Jesus Christ instructs followers to show love to everyone, including their own enemies and others who would do harm unto them.
With that in mind, Federmann encouraged Lompoc community members to carry the same mentality. Loving all of the 43,000-plus people who make up the Lompoc Valley, however, can be difficult, he acknowledged. So, he challenged listeners to instead do for one person what they wish they could do for everyone.
“What if we find one child to invest in who maybe comes from a broken home?” he said. “It was just reported this past week that Lompoc has some of the highest child abuse [rates] in the county of Santa Barbara. What if we could find some children that we could reach before we had to rescue them?”
He went on to suggest that people could also lend a helping hand to struggling adults, such as single mothers or fathers who may need a break.
“We could do for one what we wish we could do for everyone,” he said.
In addition to the program taking place in the center’s auditorium, there were also food and informational tables set up in the facility’s adjacent dining hall. They included displays with information about various services and programs, as well as items related to black history.
The event was put on by a committee led by co-chairs Pastor Ron Wiley, of Grace Temple, and Pastor Bill Johnson, of St. Phillip AME Church in Santa Maria. The two started the annual MLK Day celebration in 2016, after a club that ran a prior annual ceremony dissolved in 2015.
Osborne, Lompoc’s mayor, said she was grateful for those who coordinated the event and continue to educate the community about King’s life and legacy.
“This is why we are a community — you show up,” Osborne said after thanking everyone for being there. “This is what’s important. This is what Martin Luther King Jr. wanted everyone to do, was show up. The next step: Use your voice, be active.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.