'Change our mindset': Speakers at Lompoc MLK Day celebration encourage grassroots kindness

Grandberry, an educator, was one of three keynote speakers during the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony, which also included comments from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who presented a proclamation from the city; Police Chief Joe Mariani; songs from members of Providence First African Methodist Episcopal Church; and performances from the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church’s choir and praise dance team.

Pastor Bernie Federmann, of Lompoc’s Foursquare Church, was another of the speakers. And like Grandberry, he also posed a challenge to those in attendance.

It was pointed out by several speakers that King, who was a Baptist pastor, was driven by his faith. Federmann, in linking King to Christian ideals, pointed to teachings from the Bible in which Jesus Christ instructs followers to show love to everyone, including their own enemies and others who would do harm unto them.

With that in mind, Federmann encouraged Lompoc community members to carry the same mentality. Loving all of the 43,000-plus people who make up the Lompoc Valley, however, can be difficult, he acknowledged. So, he challenged listeners to instead do for one person what they wish they could do for everyone.