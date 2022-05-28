Batten down the hatches this Memorial Day weekend. After an extended period of gentle winds, a calm ocean and mostly overcast skies, a change in the weather pattern is underway.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast to start Saturday afternoon, increasing to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 with gusts to 55 mph) levels on Sunday into Monday along the coastline. These winds will produce clearing skies in the coastal regions over the Memorial Day weekend.
High temperatures on the Memorial Day weekend will range between the high 70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and high 60s to low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range between the mid- to high 50s; however, the southerly facing beaches (Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach) will reach the low 70s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will decrease to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Tuesday into Thursday. This onshore flow will allow the marine stratus to redevelop along the coastline and move inland during the night and morning with pockets of fog and mist. Overall, temperatures will remain near seasonal levels.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/68 48/69 45/67 46/72 49/76 50/73 47/71 49/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/78 47/78 44/76 45/82 51/83 52/81 45/79 47/80
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/66 49/67 46/65 47/69 49/70 49/67 48/69 50/70
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between to 54 to 57 degrees through Saturday, decreasing on Sunday to 49 to 52 degrees and remaining at that level through Wednesday.
Surf Report
Gale-force northwesterly winds off the Central California coastline on Saturday will generate a 4- to 6-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) throughout the day on Saturday. As these northwesterly gales move eastward toward the coastline of San Luis Obispo County on Sunday, the northwesterly sea and swell will build to 11 to 13 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Sunday afternoon and night.
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) is expected on Memorial Day, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet with the same period on Tuesday through Thursday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere:
A 1- to 2-foot (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) will continue at this level through Saturday.
A 1- to 2-foot (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sunday, increasing to 2 to 4 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) on Memorial Day through Wednesday.