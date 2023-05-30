The City of Santa Maria is seeking individuals to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee, the Library Board of Trustees and the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.
Advisory and oversight committees for the city have different term lengths, roles and areas of focus.
Potential committee members are nominated by individual councilmembers, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the city council. Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community.
There are five open seats on the committee with terms running to July of 2026, and one vacancy to fill an unexpired term that ends in July of 2025.
Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee are required by the Political Reform Act, and the city's Conflict of Interest Code, to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter and upon leaving office. Members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.
The Block Grants Advisory Committee meets on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Two vacancies, with terms ending in July 2026, need to be filled on the Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee. This oversight committee was created to ensure transparency and provide oversight of the revenue generated by taxes, and city expenditures made in relation to Measure U.
Duties for members of the Oversight Committee consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit, as well as a review of any other City financial reports necessary to advise the city council of its findings.
Committee members are also tasked with creating and presenting an annual report to the city council during the first quarter of the calendar year outlining their work and findings concerning appropriate budget items for the previous fiscal year ending June 30.
Members must live within the city limits of Santa Maria and cannot be current city employees, officials, contractors, or vendors of the city. Past employees, officials, or vendors may be eligible to serve on the committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist.
Meetings are held annually on the fourth Monday of January.
The Santa Maria Library Board of Trustees currently has one vacancy on its five member body. The board sets library rules and regulations and advises the city council on library matters.
This position is appointed by the mayor and after confirmation by the city council has a service term running to July of 2026. Meetings take place quarterly on the second Tuesday of February, May, August and November at 1 p.m.
One vacancy is also open, to fill a one-year term, on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee. This public committee reviews and maintains the master plan for each county library service zone, makes recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all.
The mayor appoints one person to sit on this 14-member board that meets quarterly on the third Wednesday of March, June September and December at 10 a.m.
Committee members are able to make a difference in the community by contributing ideas to the city council, and by soliciting the opinions and ideas of the community. Anyone interested in applying to join a committee can see all the open positions and learn how to apply on the city's website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/boards-commissions.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213