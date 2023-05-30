Committees 01
Buy Now

Work at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center, which was paid for in part by a $193,500 block grant from the city, is done in 2018.

 Len Wood, Staff

The City of Santa Maria is seeking individuals to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee, the Library Board of Trustees and the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.

Advisory and oversight committees for the city have different term lengths, roles and areas of focus.

Six vacancies need to be filled on the Block Grants Advisory Committee — a 15-member committee that assesses community needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the city council for the allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds. The committee also makes recommendations on the allocation of funds from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0