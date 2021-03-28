The Santa Maria Times has partnered with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to highlight local businesses in Santa Maria and in Orcutt that have built their business futures right here.

In an effort to show the impact that these individual businesses have on lives and communities in the Santa Maria Valley we will be publishing two business profiles a month, and one spotlight video where a digital ambassador from the Chamber sits down and talks with a local business owner about why they made the choice to open their business here.

Learn more about the personal journey that each local merchant took to opening up a new business, expanding an existing business or relocating a successful business to the Santa Maria Valley; and learn how the Chamber of Commerce helped in that journey.

For this week's chamber spotlight video we focus on Hans Duus Blacksmith Inc, located at 2976 Industrial Parkway in Santa Maria. Hans Duus talked to Chief Ambassador Alli Borja about moving his successful blacksmith business from Buellton to the Santa Maria Valley in 2017, and why the Santa Maria Valley was a great place to relocate.

You can listen to the full interview online, but you can watch the full interview on the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

You can see photos, videos and browse through some of the great work that is available for purchase from Hans Duus Blacksmith Inc on their website, hansduusblacksmith.com.

