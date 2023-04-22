The models indicate that this April will remain dry. The last time the month of April did not see any rain was in 2021.
High pressure over the Central Coast will produce Chamber of Commerce weather throughout the region with clear skies and temperatures reaching the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-60s along the beaches on Saturday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds are expected on Saturday afternoon and night.
Much like last week, storms will move through the Pacific Northwest. These low-pressure systems will produce a classic Central Coast spring weather pattern with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning, clearing during the afternoon as strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds start on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday.
A trough of low pressure along the coastline will create gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southwesterly winds on Wednesday into Friday. These onshore winds will allow a deep marine layer to develop along the coastline with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning.
In turn, daytime temperatures will cool, while overnight temperatures will remain mild. Many beaches will remain overcast for most of the day.
The long-range models indicate a slight chance of southerly winds and rain on May 3 and 4.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/74 51/70 49/70 48/71 48/72 50/71 52/67 54/65
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/82 51/76 48/75 46/76 48/78 51/76 52/74 53/71
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/70 50/65 49/65 47/66 47/68 48/68 50/63 51/62
Keep your thickest wetsuits available; seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Wednesday, increasing to 52 to 54 degrees on Thursday into Friday.
Report: A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline from Saturday into Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 10-second period) is expected on Wednesday, decreasing to 2- to 4-feet with the same period on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (April 8):
1885 - The city of Denver, CO, was in the midst of a storm which produced 23 inches of snow in 24 hours, and at Idaho Springs CO produced 32 inches of snow. (David Ludlum)
1988 - An intense winter-like storm brought thunderstorms to southern California, and produced snow in some of the higher elevations. Nine girls at Tustin CA were injured when lightning struck the tree under which their softball team had taken shelter from the rain. (Storm Data)
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.