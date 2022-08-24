Pastor Carl Nielsen addresses volunteers who assembled Saturday to perform community service projects with Serve Santa Maria. Nielsen will receive the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at its awards gala Sept. 1.
Dan Blough and his wife, Peggy, are introduced at the Celebrate Philanthropy awards ceremony in 2014. Dan Blough will posthumously receive the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at its Sept. 1 awards gala.
U.S. Army veteran Robert Tolan is recognized for his service at a 2015 Memorial Day service in Pismo Beach. Tolan will receive the Young Professional of the Year Award from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at its Sept. 1 awards gala.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
When Pastor Carl Nielsen, founder of Serve Santa Maria, receives the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award at a ceremony Sept. 1, it will be for “doing something I love,” he said Wednesday.
But he added, “This award that I am receiving, it’s not really about me. It’s about ‘we.’ It’s all the people who volunteer with Serve Santa Maria that come out … to enhance our community.”
Nielsen is just one of nine individuals, organizations and businesses to be honored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at the annual event in the Veterans Memorial Center.
Thursday is the last day to sign up to attend the ceremony to celebrate community excellence and honor individuals, organizations and businesses that have shown a commitment to making a positive impact on the Santa Maria Valley community.
“The chamber is thrilled to once again gather with our community and celebrate a few of the individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations that make Santa Maria such a great community,” said Glenn Morris, chamber president and chief executive officer.
“This year’s recipients continue the tradition of excellence and unique contributions that makes Santa Maria the best place to live, work and do business on the Central Coast,” Morris said.
In addition to Nielsen, honorees will include the late Dan Blough, a developer, real estate broker and philanthropist who had served nearly 16 years on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission when he died in February.
Blough will posthumously receive the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award.
Also being honored are Robert Tolan, a VA Home Loan specialist at Veterans Lending Group and co-founder of Welcome Home Military Heroes, who was named the Young Professional of the Year, and Kelsi Fitzgerald of Veritas Innovative Pest & Termite Solutions, named the Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
Nonprofit of the Year Awards will go to Transitions — Mental Health Association and United Way of Santa Barbara County.
Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench will receive the Large Business of the Year Award, while Cugini’s Pizzeria & Trattoria will be presented with the Small Business of the Year Award.
Rounding out the list is Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café, which was named the Tourism Partner of the Year.
The chamber’s new board of directors will be formally introduced, and outgoing board members will be recognized during the event.
Just last Saturday, Nielsen’s Serve Santa Maria drew nearly 300 volunteers to work on six projects in the second Day of Service this year, painting and picking up trash at schools, parks and neighborhoods and the YMCA.
Volunteers also beautified 25 homes of seniors in La Maria Mobile Home Community and painted out graffiti under the Santa Maria River bridge.
Nielsen said Serve Santa Maria was born from a 2009 trip he made with seven high school students to New Orleans, where they joined 38,000 other students to perform community service.
“[Hurricane] Katrina had devastated the city in 2005, and here it was four years later and the city still hadn’t recovered,” he said, adding his group worked with a church to clear the second story of items that had been moved up there for protection from Katrina’s flooding.
“We moved books back to their library and moved furniture back down that had been up there four years,” Nielsen said.
At the end of the week, the mayor of New Orleans addressed the entire group of students.
“He said, ‘What you did in a week would have taken us three years to do,’” Nielsen said.
He returned inspired and with a group of ministerial association colleagues put together Serve Santa Maria, which drew 200 volunteers to its first project — painting out graffiti under the bridge.
“It’s such an amazing collaboration with the faith community, city government and businesses,” Nielsen said. “No way could I have orchestrated all this by myself.”