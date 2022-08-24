When Pastor Carl Nielsen, founder of Serve Santa Maria, receives the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award at a ceremony Sept. 1, it will be for “doing something I love,” he said Wednesday.

But he added, “This award that I am receiving, it’s not really about me. It’s about ‘we.’ It’s all the people who volunteer with Serve Santa Maria that come out … to enhance our community.”

Nielsen is just one of nine individuals, organizations and businesses to be honored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at the annual event in the Veterans Memorial Center.

