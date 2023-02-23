This was the vibe at the Radisson Hotel Thursday as the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce held its "Business Expo 2023" event.
The organization's expo allowed local businesses, nonprofits and other entities the opportunity to showcase their products and services to both other businesses and the public. Locals had a chance to speak face-to-face with business owners whether they were looking for work, services or connecting with fellow community members.
According to Yuliana Nelson, the strategic initiatives manager for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, this year's expo included the addition of a job fair. Nelson says there were 80 to 90 booths and at least 32 are hiring employees.
Nelson urged anyone who missed the expo to visit the chamber's website at santamaria.com.
"We are going to have a list of the participants in the expo as well as the employers that are hiring,” said Nelson.
Various types of business and organizations were at the event, such as Domestic Violence Solutions, KIA Santa Maria, Sunlife Farm Inc., the Santa Maria Airport, Allan Hancock College, Dignity health and Boys and Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast.
Leon Castillo, owner, CEO and president of Popolo Catering, who is a Santa Maria High School graduate, was excited to represent his business at the expo.
“It's an honor to be here. We’re new and expanding our business into Santa Maria," Castillo said. "I’m looking forward to meeting and networking with local businesses and getting exposure here in the community."
Attendees did not leave empty-handed. Participating booths gave away swag, including treats, samples of their products and raffle tickets. A raffle that many people were talking about was the chance to win a tailgater grill, the giveaway was sponsored by Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters.
Community members were seen having a great time at the event, such as Monica Sanchez, who attended with friends and was surprised by the kindness of the community.
“I’m happy we have an event like this because I am able to ask questions and also get a bunch of free stuff,” said Sanchez. “This is my first time attending and I wasn't expecting everyone to be so nice."
When asked how it feels having a booth and being able to network, Vincenza Caicco, the manager and owner of Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters, says it was awesome and the Chamber of Commerce takes good care of businesses in the area.
“I can't thank them enough for how much they’ve done for our business alone," Caicco said. "They’ve given back to the community big time and we really really appreciate it.
“There’s not a lot of chambers of commerce that are like that in other areas. I’ve heard about people having hard times through COVID and they've powered through it so well."
Amongst the booths was eXp Realty, where realtors Belinda Popovich and business partner Sonam Narayan won their booth spot because they are members of the women's network.
“We got four giveaways that kind of mimic our closing baskets that we like to give to our clients when they do 'key day,'” said Popovich. “We usually tailor our baskets to fit each buyer, so we just kind of took a few of the different themes with Space Force, game night, date night, just so we could spread the love to everybody."
