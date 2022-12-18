More than 325 revelers enjoyed tacos, giveaways, Costa de Oro wine, Naughty Oak Brewing Co. beer, and the chance to win $500 gift cards and other awesome raffle prizes at the Chamber of Commerce holiday mixer on Dec. 8.
The mixer was held in the now dormant Town Center West building, which once housed Fallas department store. Chamber member Ed Carcarey organized the event, which invited about 35 non-profits and businesses to host a booth in a festive atmosphere.
The front door was lit up with colored lights while taco trucks were parked outside.
Inside, Chamber members with a business card were given a ticket for two complimentary tacos and a drink. They then wandered around the first floor visiting vendors and dropping their business cards in the many raffle buckets.
At the Community Health Centers (CHC) booth, one could pick up a COVID testing kit, a Viral Care Kit, and a 2023 calendar and then sign up to win a bike with a helmet.
At the Sesloc Federal Credit Union booth, you could have your picture taken and sign up to win a $500 Amazon gift certificate. Sesloc was big on Dr. Seuss — the theme of their booth was “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sesloc also sponsored the DPAC Dancers from Pismo Beach, a group of girls from ages 10 to 17, who tap danced and performed modern dance and ballet moves.
Santa and two elves held court across the way and were available for pictures.
Tony Gonzalez, well-known in the radio community, served as master of ceremonies, announcing winners of a large television and numerous baskets and introducing the entertainment.
“There is a lot of networking taking place,” observed Erika Weber, longtime Chamber ambassador who is now executive director of The Dunes in Guadalupe.
Former city council candidate Steven Funkhouser, who owns Starry Sky Coffee, a kiosk on the Hancock campus, gave away coffee and hot chocolate. He commented, “This kind of event brings the community together.”
City Manager Jason Stilwell was another enthusiastic attendee, while Allan Hancock President Kevin Walthers stopped by the college’s booth in a show of support.