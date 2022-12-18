More than 325 revelers enjoyed tacos, giveaways, Costa de Oro wine, Naughty Oak Brewing Co. beer, and the chance to win $500 gift cards and other awesome raffle prizes at the Chamber of Commerce holiday mixer on Dec. 8.

The mixer was held in the now dormant Town Center West building, which once housed Fallas department store. Chamber member Ed Carcarey organized the event, which invited about 35 non-profits and businesses to host a booth in a festive atmosphere.

The front door was lit up with colored lights while taco trucks were parked outside.

