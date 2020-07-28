Challengers and incumbents file to run for Santa Maria City Council, mayoral seats

With just over a week before Santa Maria's election filing period closes, incumbents and challengers have announced bids for open seats on the City Council, including the position of mayor.

For the upcoming election Nov. 3, vacant positions include City Council seats for District 1 and 2, along with positions of mayor, city clerk and city treasurer.

The filing period opened July 13 and closes Aug. 7, after which time candidates' names will be posted on the city's website.

Five individuals have filed to run for the city's northeastern District 1, with no incumbent to challenge this year.

Brian Billones, Christopher Diaz, Osvaldo Sotelo, Carlos Escobedo and Gary Michaels have all filed and must now collect at least 20 signatures from district residents for nomination.

Sotelo and Escobedo formally announced their bids for the position earlier in the year.