A young visitor creates his own chalk drawing at the eighth annual Orcutt Children's Art Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday. The event drew over 1,000 visitors and is a synergy of visual, performing and culinary arts. All funds raised support the instruction of the arts in Orcutt and Los Alamos schools.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Members of the Orcutt Schools Drum Line participate in a flash mob performance during the eighth annual Orcutt Children's Art Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Students from St. Joseph High School perform a song from "Phantom of the Opera" during the eighth annual Orcutt Children's Art Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday.
More than 1,000 visitors spent Saturday admiring works of art on the pavement in Old Town Orcutt to raise funds for artistic programs in local schools, while two area businesses will continue raising money this week.
The annual Chalk Festival is hosted by a Orcutt Children's Art Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2002 to support the visual and performing arts in the Orcutt Union School District.
The year's theme was "Feast on the Arts."
The event featured over two dozen arts and craft booths, a kids’ corner and local food trucks, but the main attraction was the chalk street art created over the course of the day.
Artists begin drawing their masterpieces in the morning, while visitors watched their progress throughout the day.
On Saturday, artists of all ages spent the day using colored chalk to create elaborate works of street art, students from Students from St. Joseph High School sang excerpts from "Phantom of the Opera" and members of the Garcia Dance Studio performed different dances.
To raise funds for Orcutt Children's Art Foundation beyond the festival, two local businesses that sponsored this year's event will donate a portion of their sales through Thursday to the nonprofit.
Naughty Oak Brewing Company in Orcutt will donate 15% of their proceeds from their brew Pumpkin Latte, and Martian Ranch & Vineyard will donate 15% of its sales of 2015 GM "Local Group" and 2016 GCV "Isochrone" wines.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed
