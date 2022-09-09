A coalition of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and county and city fire departments are inviting the public to join events Sunday that will commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Thousands of Americans — including more than 300 firefighters who responded to help — died that day as the result of attacks using hijacked airliners on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Simple ceremonies to honor their memories will take place at Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire stations, with a special ceremony planned by the Sheriff’s Office in Santa Barbara.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0