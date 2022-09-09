A coalition of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and county and city fire departments are inviting the public to join events Sunday that will commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Thousands of Americans — including more than 300 firefighters who responded to help — died that day as the result of attacks using hijacked airliners on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Simple ceremonies to honor their memories will take place at Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire stations, with a special ceremony planned by the Sheriff’s Office in Santa Barbara.
Lompoc Fire Department’s 9/11 21st Year Remembrance Ceremony will be the earliest of the day, starting at 6:50 a.m. at the main headquarters at Station 51, 115 South G St.
Then at 6:58, the time the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, flags will be lowered to half-staff, and a moment of silence will be observed.
The second tower fell at 10:30 a.m., but the flags will be left at half-staff for the remainder of the day to honor those who perished, said Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.
“It is our pledge to never forget what happened on that day and to continue to reflect and honor those who lost their lives,” Nunez said.
The Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the losses suffered that day with a simple ceremony at each city fire station throughout the city.
The public, firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend the ceremonies, Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
He said the commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association.
At 7:20 a.m., fire apparatus will be pulled out on front drives at each location: Station 1 at 300 W. Cook St.; Station 2 at 416 W. Carmen Lane; Station 3 at 2305 N. Preisker Lane; Station 4 at 2637 S. College Drive; Station 5 at 1670 E. Donovan Road.
Then at 7:30 a.m., those in attendance will be asked to gather around the station flagpole. Fire station tones will sound, followed by a brief message of remembrance.
Station flags will then be lowered to half-staff and won’t be returned to full staff until 7:30 p.m.
A traditional series of horn blasts — three sets of five blasts — will sound from the station’s fire engine, one minute of silence will be observed for reflection, and a brief comment from ranking officer will conclude the ceremony.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will observe a moment of silence at 9 a.m. at each of its 16 stations, public information officer Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
At the same time, a special ceremony hosted by a coalition of state, county and city agencies will take place at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.
Undersheriff Craig Bonner and the sheriff’s honor guard will join representatives from area fire departments and other agencies for the second annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Teen Court program was selected as one of 60 participants across America to lead the National 9/11 Day Remembrance Project, Zick said.
Ceremonies in the selected 60 communities will join together to never forget the 2,983 women, men and children who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the Feb. 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.
Each of the 60 inaugural communities will remember 50 of the 2,983 souls lost by reading their names and short biographical information for each one.
During the ceremony, members of the Teen Court program will present the county with the official 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11 and the World Trade Center bombing on Feb. 26, 1993.
Each of the 9/11 flags were previously flown at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, located on the sacred ground where the twin towers once stood, Zick said.
The largest nationally coordinated 9/11 Day project in America, the event is led by Global Youth Justice Inc. and is sponsored and funded by the federal AmeriCorps and Global Youth Justice Inc.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket, as seating will be extremely limited, Zick said.
Other agencies hosting the event include Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association and Santa Barbara Police Department.