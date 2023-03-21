Local genealogists Midge Buchert and Sandy Peterson will share their experience researching the inter-related Italian-Swiss families of the Central Coast of California at a presentation this Saturday in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library.
Buchert's and Peterson's presentation is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is centered around their efforts locating ancestors in Ticino, Switzerland.
The two will also discuss the genealogy database FamilySearch, and present tools they created to use within the database for more efficient searches.