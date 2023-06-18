The hot topic of artificial intelligence (AI) was at the heart of Brian Schwartz’s presentation at the regular monthly meeting of the Coastal Dunes California Writers Club on June 3 at the Nipomo Library.
The program’s theme was “How AI is Transforming the Publishing Industry and What It Means to Authors.”
To the 28 aspiring and already-published authors in attendance, Schwartz delivered a ton of useful information about how AI, for better or worse, can impact their creative world.
For starters, Schwartz states on his website, “AI can significantly cut down on the time needed for research.”
Clearly, the ability to sidestep some of the grunt work inherent in creative projects is of concern to teachers and professors who are near helpless to judge whether their students’ papers are AI-generated.
Schwartz is well aware of the potential dangers of AI, but he dwelled on the more positive aspects of being able, with AI tools, to more efficiently research, develop, structure and edit content.
The CEO of a publishing services firm, Self Publish.org, based in San Luis Obispo, Schwartz is also the new event director of Cuesta College’s 39th Central Coast Writers Conference scheduled for Oct. 14 of this year.
Part of Schwartz’s talk at Coastal Dunes included a tantalizing sneak peek at the roster of the conference’s speakers and sessions, which has not yet been listed online.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
While much of the conference is geared to those who produce their own material (e.g., books, articles, podcasts, and blogs), Schwartz assured his audience that there will likely be sessions featuring info on how to connect with an agent or a traditional publisher.
At this time, it seems highly likely that one of the speakers will be someone with screenwriting experience.
At the Coastal Dunes meeting, there was a lot to absorb. One of the more discouraging aspects of Schwartz’s presentation was how advances in technology make it easier for con artists to operate and swindle the naïve and unsuspecting out of money.
Two of Schwartz’s clients were in the audience. Dr. Douglas Garland wrote “The Tall Poppy Syndrome,” which is about the joy of cutting others down. Throughout his medical career, Dr. Garland had been writing scientific papers. When he decided to tackle a larger project, he connected with Brian Schwartz.
Santa Maria’s Carole Wagener is still wearing an incandescent glow over the recent publication of her book, “The Hardest Year – A Love Story in Letters During the Vietnam War.”
She had to wait until relatively late in life to tap into her inner writer’s self. Wagener is a big fan of the Coastal Dunes California Writers Club.
“Everything I know about writing,” she said, “I learned here.”