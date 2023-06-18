Writers group

Publishing consultant Brian Schwartz addresses the writers group about artificial intelligence.

The hot topic of artificial intelligence (AI) was at the heart of Brian Schwartz’s presentation at the regular monthly meeting of the Coastal Dunes California Writers Club on June 3 at the Nipomo Library.

The program’s theme was “How AI is Transforming the Publishing Industry and What It Means to Authors.”

To the 28 aspiring and already-published authors in attendance, Schwartz delivered a ton of useful information about how AI, for better or worse, can impact their creative world.

