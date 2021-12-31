Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on New Year’s Day will produce clear skies with warmer daytime temperatures but cold overnight and morning lows. Away from the costal regions, areas of dense fog, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, will continue to develop during the night and morning.
High temperatures on New Year's Day will range from the high 50s to the low 60s throughout the Central Coast.
Gentle southerly winds on Sunday and Monday will allow areas of marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions. Consequently, overnight lows will be warmer.
A weather system will approach Northern California on Monday and will slowly spread clouds and rain showers southward to Big Sur by Tuesday morning, then farther south in the southern Sierra Nevada through the day Tuesday, with a chance for light rain showers across the Central Coast by Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, the Eastern Pacific High is forecast to move off the Central California coastline next week. It will force the upper-level winds and the storms they bring into Northern California, Oregon and Washington for much of the first half of January.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
36/60 39/62 39/60 45/60 48/62 46/66 46/65 43/61
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
30/53 32/58 36/56 40/58 44/59 44/60 45/62 43/60
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/59 40/59 41/58 42/59 48/60 46/62 44/64 44/60
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet (with an 11- to 15-second period) on Sunday into Monday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Tuesday and Wednesday.