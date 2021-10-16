A 584 dm upper-level high centered over Central California will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph with gusts to 30 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds, clear skies and warm temperatures on Saturday morning.
Gentle to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly (onshore) winds will develop on Saturday afternoon through Sunday as high pressure over the Central California weakens. This condition will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly to northwesterly (onshore) winds on Saturday afternoon through Sunday, which will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning.
Saturday’s high temperature will reach the mid-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range between the mid- to high 70s.
A cold front will move southward along the California coastline and bring rain as far south as Monterey on Sunday. This front will wash out over the Central Coast Sunday night with pockets of drizzle.
A pattern of fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, then decreasing during the night and morning is forecast Monday through Thursday. Over this period, areas of fog and mist are expected during the night and morning, becoming mostly clear and sunny during the late morning and afternoon with mild temperatures.
The longer-range models and charts are advertising unsettled weather developing along the Central Coast next weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/85 48/71 47/67 43/63 45/65 48/68 46/69 50/64
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/89 43/77 44/73 39/73 41/76 44/81 45/77 47/68
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/82 45/70 47/67 43/63 47/67 48/70 46/71 50/65
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 54 degrees through Tuesday.
Surf Report
Today's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) will lower to 3- to 5- feet with the same period on Saturday through Sunday.
Gale-force northwesterly winds off the Central California coastline will generate a 5- to-7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) on Monday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet (with a 7- to 13-second period) on Tuesday through Thursday.