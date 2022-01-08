It may seem contradictory, but the latest sunrise of the year was Friday morning, about two weeks after the first day of winter. Conversely, the earliest sunset occurs about two weeks before the winter solstice. This can be visualized by the “equation of time” graph on a sundial.
A weak cold front is expected to produce increasing clouds with pockets of drizzle on Saturday morning as it dissipates over the Central Coast. Snow levels are expected to remain above 5,000 feet.
Behind the front, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northerly to easterly winds and clearing skies will develop on Saturday afternoon and night. However, tule fog is expected to persist through most of the day in the San Joaquin Valley.
Another weak low-pressure system off the Central Coast will produce areas of fog and mist and gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly to northwesterly (onshore) winds on Sunday into Monday. If the system moves far enough eastward, it could produce some rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday will produce mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the coastal regions.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer to develop along the coastline on Thursday into Friday.
The long-range models continue to indicate dry and seasonal temperatures will continue through mid-January, if not longer.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/63 41/64 45/65 45/68 45/70 45/63 46/63 46/65
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/62 38/65 41/64 37/67 39/71 43/64 44/65 44/66
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/61 42/63 45/64 43/67 44/68 47/64 47/61 46/64
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday. This swell will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 11- to 13-second period) on Monday.
A 968 millibar storm with hurricane force winds near the International Dateline will generate an 8- to 10-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) that is expected along our coastline on Tuesday through Wednesday.