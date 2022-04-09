After days of near record-breaking elevated temperatures, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop this weekend and here is why.
High pressure over the Central California will decrease and the winds will shift out of the northwest (onshore), bringing a much cooler airmass to the Central Coast.
Today's high temperatures will range between the mid-70s and mid-80s in the coastal and inland valleys. The beaches will reach the mid-60s as strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds develop on Saturday afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures to the coastline.
A cold front will slowly move southward through Northern and Central California on Sunday into Tuesday. This system will produce partly cloudy and hazy skies and an extended period of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds on Sunday afternoon into Wednesday, resulting in cooler temperatures throughout Central California.
High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will only reach the 50s in the coastal regions. As the cold front passes through Central Coast on Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing clouds and a chance of scattered rain showers will develop that will make it feel even cooler.
Away from the ocean, temperatures will begin to trend warmer toward the end of next week as high pressure gradually builds back over California. Along the beaches and coastal valleys, look for the marine layer to redevelop with night and morning fog and mist.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/77 50/72 45/59 42/57 42/67 44/68 47/70 49/71
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/85 44/78 42/68 36/65 35/71 38/73 40/76 41/78
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/70 46/68 43/58 41/58 38/64 42/65 46/67 50/70
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Saturday, decreasing to 49 and 52 degrees on Sunday into Wednesday.
Surf Report
Gale-force northwesterly winds along the Northern and Central California coast will produce high northwesterly sea and swell starting Saturday and continuing through Wednesday.
The northwesterly sea and swell will build to 9 to 11 feet on Saturday, further increasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Sunday.
This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 8 to 10 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Monday, building to 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Tuesday.
This northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 6 to 8 feet (with a 6- to 8-second period) on Wednesday, further lowering to 3 to 5 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Thursday and Friday.