The last time Diablo Canyon recorded measurable rain was on Dec. 29, 2021 — 52 days without any rain in the peak of our rainfall season. That is the longest streak without any precipitation in the months of January and February at the power plant.
Fair and warmer weather is forecast Saturday into Sunday morning with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon. Over this period, areas of marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist are expected along the coastline during the late afternoon into the night along with high-level clouds from time to time. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
An upper-level trough will move southward into the Central Coast later Sunday into Tuesday and will bring fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds on Sunday afternoon, cooler temperatures and marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist.
The associated cold front will pass through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. At this time, rainfall amounts will remain below a tenth of an inch.
After the system moves through, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, cool temperatures and marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist are expected on Wednesday.
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, then shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon will start Thursday and is forecast through the end of February with fair and dry weather.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/71 41/71 41/62 37/59 36/59 34/62 35/67 37/69
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/72 35/72 34/66 30/60 34/61 29/64 31/65 33/67
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/67 39/65 40/60 38/57 38/58 37/61 38/65 40/71
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 51 to 53 degrees on Monday into Wednesday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 14-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the Northern and Central California coastline will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Sunday afternoon and night, building to 11 to 13 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Tuesday through Wednesday.
Decreasing swell conditions are expected on Thursday into the following weekend.