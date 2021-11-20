Much like last weekend, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds and increasing high pressure over Central California will produce clear, dry and warmer conditions on Saturday into Monday. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the low 80s along the beaches and coastal valleys (Santa Maria/Lompoc) and high 80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
The Santa Lucia winds will decrease on Monday but will be strong enough to keep the skies clear, dry and warm.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will develop on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, night and morning, Santa Lucia winds will persist through the Thanksgiving holiday with substantial high-pressure overhead and slightly above-average temperatures. The longer-range models do not indicate any rain through the end of November.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/75 50/83 49/79 48/65 45/64 44/69 48/70 46/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/77 45/87 40/83 44/72 40/68 41/76 42/75 45/76
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/74 49/82 50/78 49/66 46/64 44/70 45/69 46/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) will decrease to 4 to 6 feet with same period on Sunday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday morning. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Tuesday afternoon through Friday.