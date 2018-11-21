A discussion of the impacts climate change will have on water supplies and a report on the cannabis regulation program are scheduled for the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board meeting set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 6 and 7, in San Luis Obispo.
The board is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the Water Board offices at 895 Aerovista Place, Suite 101, near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.
During the Thursday morning session, the board is scheduled to hear a staff report on climate change impacts and responses as well as reports from three guest speakers.
The guest speakers include Deborah Halberstadt, executive director of the Ocean Protection Council; Chris Read, sustainability manager for the city of San Luis Obispo; and Mladen Bandov, water resources engineer for the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
Board members will hear comments from the public on items not on the agenda after 1 p.m. Thursday and again shortly after convening Friday morning.
The update on the cannabis regulatory program will be delivered to the board during Friday’s session.
Later, board members will meet behind closed doors to discuss a lawsuit filed against the Water Board by Monterey Coastkeeper over the 2017 Agricultural Order, litigation filed by the U.S. government against HVI Cat Canyon Inc., formerly known as Greka Oil & Gas Inc. and a referral to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the Plains Pipeline LP Refugio oil spill at Gaviota.
The full agenda as well as links to staff reports are available at www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/board_info/agendas/.
For more information about the meeting agenda, contact board clerk Tammie Olson at 805-549-3140 or tammie.olson@waterboards.ca.gov.